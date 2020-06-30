5316 LOCUST AVENUE

Amenities

Walkthrough 3D tour! http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/291626 THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! 4 level top to bottom renovated brick split-level on beautiful fenced lotl backing to conservation area! Beautiful private front and back garden. Walk into this impeccable home with gleaming wood floors and stylish, top of the line renovations.Spacious gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, stone countertops, stainless appliances opens to family room. Large living and dining rooms. Walkout level recreation room with fireplace, entry level BR and half bath. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, 2 fabulous baths with gorgeous sleek European-style tile and fixtures. Terrific modern lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights. Large daylight basement with utilities, laundry. 1 car attached garage. You can't beat this price for beautifully renovated 4 bedroom in Bethesda! Walk to Medical Center Metro! So close to Downtown Bethesda, Wildwood Shopping Center, Westfield Montgomery Mall, Pike and Rose and more!