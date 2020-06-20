5225 POOKS HILL ROAD

Amenities

Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with pass thru breakfast bar. Spectacular outdoor living space and great views above the trees. Community features pools, fitness center and tennis courts as well as easy access to public transportation. non refundable move-in fee to be paid by owner, refundable move-in fee to be paid by tenant ($250) coop approval and paperwork required. No Smoking in unit or on balcony.