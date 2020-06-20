All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

5225 POOKS HILL ROAD

5225 Pooks Hill Road · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 805S · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with pass thru breakfast bar. Spectacular outdoor living space and great views above the trees. Community features pools, fitness center and tennis courts as well as easy access to public transportation. non refundable move-in fee to be paid by owner, refundable move-in fee to be paid by tenant ($250) coop approval and paperwork required. No Smoking in unit or on balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have any available units?
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have?
Some of 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5225 POOKS HILL ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity