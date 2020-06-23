All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5215 ABINGDON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5215 ABINGDON RD
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:03 PM

5215 ABINGDON RD

5215 Abingdon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5215 Abingdon Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gracious lovely 4BR/3BA home superbly located in the beautiful sought after Westmoreland Hills just across the MD/DC line. Wood floors-Other than stairs, no carpet. MAIN ENTRY LEVEL: Expansive living room with wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous sunroom with built-ins galore allows loads of natural sunlight. It could make a great office, playroom, or family room. 3 bedrooms/2 baths, including a king-sized master bedroom with ensuite. DOWNSTAIRS: Table-space kitchen with gas cooking, plenty of counter and cabinet/pantry space and spacious separate Dining Room (easily entertain large gatherings) which leads out to the rear patio. 1BR/1BA. Laundry, garage and patio access also on this level. This floor plan offers the possibility of separation between private quarters and public space. Copious storage in the lower level laundry/storage area, as well as the enormous walk-up unfinished attic. The home is located on a corner lot at the end of a quiet street and offers views of trees & small stream. Available April 1 (possibly sooner) Subject to release. One year minimum. Long term preferred. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have any available units?
5215 ABINGDON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5215 ABINGDON RD have?
Some of 5215 ABINGDON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 ABINGDON RD currently offering any rent specials?
5215 ABINGDON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 ABINGDON RD pet-friendly?
No, 5215 ABINGDON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD offer parking?
Yes, 5215 ABINGDON RD offers parking.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 ABINGDON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have a pool?
No, 5215 ABINGDON RD does not have a pool.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have accessible units?
No, 5215 ABINGDON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 ABINGDON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 ABINGDON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 ABINGDON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University