5215 ABINGDON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gracious lovely 4BR/3BA home superbly located in the beautiful sought after Westmoreland Hills just across the MD/DC line. Wood floors-Other than stairs, no carpet. MAIN ENTRY LEVEL: Expansive living room with wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous sunroom with built-ins galore allows loads of natural sunlight. It could make a great office, playroom, or family room. 3 bedrooms/2 baths, including a king-sized master bedroom with ensuite. DOWNSTAIRS: Table-space kitchen with gas cooking, plenty of counter and cabinet/pantry space and spacious separate Dining Room (easily entertain large gatherings) which leads out to the rear patio. 1BR/1BA. Laundry, garage and patio access also on this level. This floor plan offers the possibility of separation between private quarters and public space. Copious storage in the lower level laundry/storage area, as well as the enormous walk-up unfinished attic. The home is located on a corner lot at the end of a quiet street and offers views of trees & small stream. Available April 1 (possibly sooner) Subject to release. One year minimum. Long term preferred. Apply online.