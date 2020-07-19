5102 BRADLEY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming Colonial located just blocks from downtown Bethesda! This home is in excellent condition with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hall bath with new refinished bathtub and vintage tile in excellent condition. Lower level bath has been updated with new flooring & shower surround.~HCV Vouchers Welcomed~ In the event there is a pet, There is a $25.00 per month for each pet approved.The property will not be available for two weeks after the Tenant moves out.