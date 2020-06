Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Rare 3 BR 2 FB condo! A lot of natural sunlight with huge windows, freshly painted, carpet shampooed. Nice walk-in closet and bath in master bedroom, rent includes All utilities, gym, and parking. 5-10 minute walking distance to metro and heart of Bethesda. Near NIH and 495, 270 easy accessible. Currently Tenant occupied will be available to occupy on 07/01/2020.