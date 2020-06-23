4960 SENTINEL DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to this rarely available largest unit in Sumner Village.: 2170sq.ft. This is a lovely bright unit w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths,1 half bath and den which could easily be 3rd bedroom( it has windows and a closet) This end unit has beautiful wooded views on three sides and an open floor plan featuring a spacious dining room and a step-down living room w/ fireplace which lends itself to cosy family gatherings and formal entertaining. The table space kitchen w/wall of windows is a relaxing place for breakfast or a snack. This unit comes w/2 car tandem covered parking. The serene landscaped grounds include a community pool and tennis court. Close to restaurants and shopping and convenient to Metro ride-on bus. Pictures were taken before the tenant moved in