Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

4844 MONTGOMERY LN

4844 Montgomery Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

4844 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Coming on market Monday June 15. Fabulous rarely available townhome in City Homes of Edgemoor in the heart of Bethesda! 4 levels of entertaining & living space, sunny open floor plan on main Level, 3 bdrm Suites + 2 offices or office + exercise room, hwd floors on main level, fireplace in kitchen/FR. Balcony and 2 car garage! New carpet 2019, New roof approx 3 years, New HVAC approx 2 yrs. 1 block to restaurants, shops, Metro and all that Bethesda has to offer!! Available Aug 16, perhaps a bit sooner if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have any available units?
4844 MONTGOMERY LN has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have?
Some of 4844 MONTGOMERY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 MONTGOMERY LN currently offering any rent specials?
4844 MONTGOMERY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 MONTGOMERY LN pet-friendly?
No, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN offer parking?
Yes, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN offers parking.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have a pool?
No, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN does not have a pool.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have accessible units?
No, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4844 MONTGOMERY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4844 MONTGOMERY LN has units with air conditioning.
