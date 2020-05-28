4844 MONTGOMERY LN

Amenities

Coming on market Monday June 15. Fabulous rarely available townhome in City Homes of Edgemoor in the heart of Bethesda! 4 levels of entertaining & living space, sunny open floor plan on main Level, 3 bdrm Suites + 2 offices or office + exercise room, hwd floors on main level, fireplace in kitchen/FR. Balcony and 2 car garage! New carpet 2019, New roof approx 3 years, New HVAC approx 2 yrs. 1 block to restaurants, shops, Metro and all that Bethesda has to offer!! Available Aug 16, perhaps a bit sooner if needed.