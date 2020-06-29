All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

4836 Leland St

4836 Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Leland Street, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Large 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in South Bethesda on a large corner lot -- short walk from the redline metro station plus everything downtown Bethesda has to offer! Includes one-bedroom in-law suite in basement with separate entrance, bath, and kitchenette.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, hot water tap, dual oven, gas cooktop, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, huge yard, sun room, central vacuum system, inlaw suite , three fireplaces (2 gas, 1 wood), two car garage w/gas heater, and underground sprinkler system. Utilities not included. Cats allowed with pet deposit. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $5,800/month rent. $5,800 security deposit required. Property managed by owner.

Note address recently changed from 4815 Bradley Blvd to 4836 Leland St.

Limited showings due to COVID-19. Contact us with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Leland St have any available units?
4836 Leland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4836 Leland St have?
Some of 4836 Leland St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Leland St currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Leland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Leland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 Leland St is pet friendly.
Does 4836 Leland St offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Leland St offers parking.
Does 4836 Leland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Leland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Leland St have a pool?
No, 4836 Leland St does not have a pool.
Does 4836 Leland St have accessible units?
No, 4836 Leland St does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Leland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Leland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 Leland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4836 Leland St has units with air conditioning.

