Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Large 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in South Bethesda on a large corner lot -- short walk from the redline metro station plus everything downtown Bethesda has to offer! Includes one-bedroom in-law suite in basement with separate entrance, bath, and kitchenette.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, hot water tap, dual oven, gas cooktop, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, huge yard, sun room, central vacuum system, inlaw suite , three fireplaces (2 gas, 1 wood), two car garage w/gas heater, and underground sprinkler system. Utilities not included. Cats allowed with pet deposit. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $5,800/month rent. $5,800 security deposit required. Property managed by owner.



Note address recently changed from 4815 Bradley Blvd to 4836 Leland St.



Limited showings due to COVID-19. Contact us with questions.