Amenities
Large 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in South Bethesda on a large corner lot -- short walk from the redline metro station plus everything downtown Bethesda has to offer! Includes one-bedroom in-law suite in basement with separate entrance, bath, and kitchenette.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, hot water tap, dual oven, gas cooktop, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, huge yard, sun room, central vacuum system, inlaw suite , three fireplaces (2 gas, 1 wood), two car garage w/gas heater, and underground sprinkler system. Utilities not included. Cats allowed with pet deposit. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $5,800/month rent. $5,800 security deposit required. Property managed by owner.
Note address recently changed from 4815 Bradley Blvd to 4836 Leland St.
Limited showings due to COVID-19. Contact us with questions.