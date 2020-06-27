4823 WILLETT PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly painted, light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo townhome in Kenwood Forest, near downtown Bethesda, DC. Updated kitchen, fenced rear yard with patio. Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) no more than three (3) persons may be present, including agent(s), and B) all persons must wear face masks for facial coverings.