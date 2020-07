Amenities

Wow check out this location! This single family home is conveniently located in Downtown Bethesda, just one street south of Bethesda Avenue! Park your car in the garage and head in to Bethesda for shopping, dinner, a visit to the gym or a movie! Sweet brick colonial with updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace and wood floors throughout upper two levels. This house is adorable!