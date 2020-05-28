4810 LELAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW! Steps from the Heart of Bethesda! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths (Bedroom Level and Lower Level), Main Level Half Bath, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Screened Back Porch. Lower Level Laundry with plenty of space for storage. New Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New A/C, Furnace, and Windows. Hardwood Floors throughout - Walk-out Basement - One Car Garage and 2 Off-Street Parking Spaces - Fenced Back Yard with Shed. Pets Allowed Case by Case. Showings by appointment. Please allow 3-4 hours notice. Call or Text Listing Agent for access at 240-426-1953. Agent will open all doors and practice Social Distancing. All visitors must wear protective masks and remove shoes at door. House will be cleaned and Sanitized prior to new renter move-in. View the Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgH4BFZs3wI