Bethesda, MD
4810 LELAND STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

4810 LELAND STREET

4810 Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Leland Street, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW! Steps from the Heart of Bethesda! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths (Bedroom Level and Lower Level), Main Level Half Bath, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Screened Back Porch. Lower Level Laundry with plenty of space for storage. New Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New A/C, Furnace, and Windows. Hardwood Floors throughout - Walk-out Basement - One Car Garage and 2 Off-Street Parking Spaces - Fenced Back Yard with Shed. Pets Allowed Case by Case. Showings by appointment. Please allow 3-4 hours notice. Call or Text Listing Agent for access at 240-426-1953. Agent will open all doors and practice Social Distancing. All visitors must wear protective masks and remove shoes at door. House will be cleaned and Sanitized prior to new renter move-in. View the Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgH4BFZs3wI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 LELAND STREET have any available units?
4810 LELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4810 LELAND STREET have?
Some of 4810 LELAND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 LELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4810 LELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 LELAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 LELAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4810 LELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 LELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 4810 LELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 4810 LELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 LELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 LELAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4810 LELAND STREET has units with air conditioning.

