4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808

Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with new and solid wood cabinetry in the kitchen and bath. Living room and bedroom have hardwood floors in great condition. Bathroom has tiled floor and more cabinets. Unit includes heater and air conditioner unit in living room. Lots of storage space with carport and additional storage. Apartment is ready to move in end of July.