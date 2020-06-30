All apartments in Bethesda
4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808

4801 Fairmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with new and solid wood cabinetry in the kitchen and bath. Living room and bedroom have hardwood floors in great condition. Bathroom has tiled floor and more cabinets. Unit includes heater and air conditioner unit in living room. Lots of storage space with carport and additional storage. Apartment is ready to move in end of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have any available units?
4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have?
Some of 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 offers parking.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have a pool?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have accessible units?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Ave Unit: 808 has units with air conditioning.

