Bethesda, MD
4801 Fairmont Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

4801 Fairmont Ave

4801 Fairmont Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with new and solid wood cabinetry in the kitchen and bath. Living room and bedroom have hardwood floors in great condition. Bathroom has tiled floor and more cabinets. Unit includes heater and air conditioner unit in living room. Lots of storage space with carport and additional storage. Apartment is ready to move in end of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have any available units?
4801 Fairmont Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4801 Fairmont Ave have?
Some of 4801 Fairmont Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Fairmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Fairmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Fairmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Ave does offer parking.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have a pool?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Fairmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Fairmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Ave has units with air conditioning.
