4607 HUNT AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in condition! Totally renovated with all new baths and huge, open kitchen/family room with tablespace, and door to expansive deck. 3250 sq. ft. of finished usable space! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, separate Dining Room and Living Room with working Fireplace and adjoining den/playroom. Upper level has large Master Bedroom with ensuite Bath and walkin closet. Three other good-sized Bedrooms--one with adjoining Bath plus Hall Bath. Floored attic with walkup steps. Basement remodeled in 2019 with full bath and door to rear yard. There is Off-Street parking for 2+ cars. Fabulous location--easy walk to Friendship Heights Metro and shopping or Bethesda Metro and shopping.