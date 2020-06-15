All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4607 HUNT AVE

4607 Hunt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Hunt Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in condition! Totally renovated with all new baths and huge, open kitchen/family room with tablespace, and door to expansive deck. 3250 sq. ft. of finished usable space! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, separate Dining Room and Living Room with working Fireplace and adjoining den/playroom. Upper level has large Master Bedroom with ensuite Bath and walkin closet. Three other good-sized Bedrooms--one with adjoining Bath plus Hall Bath. Floored attic with walkup steps. Basement remodeled in 2019 with full bath and door to rear yard. There is Off-Street parking for 2+ cars. Fabulous location--easy walk to Friendship Heights Metro and shopping or Bethesda Metro and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 HUNT AVE have any available units?
4607 HUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4607 HUNT AVE have?
Some of 4607 HUNT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 HUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4607 HUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 HUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4607 HUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4607 HUNT AVE offers parking.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 HUNT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 4607 HUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4607 HUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 HUNT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 HUNT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 HUNT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
