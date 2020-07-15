All apartments in Bethesda
4512 Avamere Street
4512 Avamere Street

4512 Avamere Street · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Avamere Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bethesda House in Tranquil Neighborhood - Property Id: 84428

Serene-yet close to the heart of this vibrant suburb-walk to NIH Metro. 3BR/3BA, fully-finished walk-out basement with fenced-in backyard. Spacious and child-safe deck accessed from kitchen. Living/dining room with FP and picture window. Room in lower level adjoining bath could easily qualify as a fourth bedroom. Plenty of storage space. Off-street parking. Available November 1, 2018. E-mail for appointment to show.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

