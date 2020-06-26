All apartments in Bel Air South
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
505 GREEN VALLEY COURT
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

505 GREEN VALLEY COURT

505 Green Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

505 Green Valley Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Crisp and clean brick front townhouse in Constant Friendship. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large rear deck. Large finished basement. Convenient to shopping, Interstate 95, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have any available units?
505 GREEN VALLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
Is 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
505 GREEN VALLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
