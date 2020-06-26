505 Green Valley Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Crisp and clean brick front townhouse in Constant Friendship. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large rear deck. Large finished basement. Convenient to shopping, Interstate 95, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and downtown Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT have any available units?
505 GREEN VALLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
Is 505 GREEN VALLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
505 GREEN VALLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.