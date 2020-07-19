402 Darby Lane

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bed/1.5 Bath in desirable Bel Air. Open family room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and energy-star corner windows providing loads of natural light. New sliders lead to large new deck off dining area. End unit so enjoy larger yard space. Eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and newer appliances. Large master with ample closet space. Finished basement provides space for rec room with extra storage. Location, location! Close to restaurants, shops, I-95, APG North and Edgewood. A+ Schools. Easy commute to Baltimore. Very clean rental home. No pets at this property.