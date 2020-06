Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SORRY, NO PETS! A COMFORTABLE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH SPLIT FOYER WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND FRENCH DOORS FROM DINING ROOM LEADING OUT TO THE BACK DECK, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT. THE FAMILY ROOM INCLUDES BUILT INS AND A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE. ENJOY THE SPACIOUS BACKYARD THAT BACKS TO TREES . ALSO INCLUDES SHED, NEWER ROOF, AND NEWER HOT WATER HEATER & HEAT PUMP.