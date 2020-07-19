**FREE RENT through 5/15** Remaining May rent and security deposit due at signing.** Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick townhome. Check out the stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops in the kitchen! Master bedroom has buddy bath to the main bath for added convenience. PLUS you'll get extra living space in the lower level with your finished rec room. Come check it out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have any available units?
3659 MARPAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have?
Some of 3659 MARPAT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 MARPAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3659 MARPAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.