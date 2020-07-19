All apartments in Bel Air South
3659 MARPAT DRIVE

3659 Marpat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3659 Marpat Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**FREE RENT through 5/15** Remaining May rent and security deposit due at signing.** Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick townhome. Check out the stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops in the kitchen! Master bedroom has buddy bath to the main bath for added convenience. PLUS you'll get extra living space in the lower level with your finished rec room. Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have any available units?
3659 MARPAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have?
Some of 3659 MARPAT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 MARPAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3659 MARPAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 MARPAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 MARPAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3659 MARPAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
