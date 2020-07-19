3659 MARPAT DRIVE

Amenities

**FREE RENT through 5/15** Remaining May rent and security deposit due at signing.** Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick townhome. Check out the stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops in the kitchen! Master bedroom has buddy bath to the main bath for added convenience. PLUS you'll get extra living space in the lower level with your finished rec room. Come check it out.