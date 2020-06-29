3610 MARPAT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

20' wide townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Dinning room and Kitchen to rear has new slider to large 16x14 deck. Full basement partially finished with laundry and half bath. Freshly painted and new carpet bedrooms and basement, laminate in kitchen dinning room and living room. Freshly remodeled bath, never used, new vanity, tub-shower surround, with new fixtures. Washer and dryer in unfinished half of basement, other half is finished with walkout slider to rear yard. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, groceries, movies, etc. Easy access to 95 and Rt.40, only minutes to Aberdeen Proving Ground & Edgewood Arsenal.