All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 3610 MARPAT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
3610 MARPAT DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

3610 MARPAT DRIVE

3610 Marpat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3610 Marpat Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
20' wide townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Dinning room and Kitchen to rear has new slider to large 16x14 deck. Full basement partially finished with laundry and half bath. Freshly painted and new carpet bedrooms and basement, laminate in kitchen dinning room and living room. Freshly remodeled bath, never used, new vanity, tub-shower surround, with new fixtures. Washer and dryer in unfinished half of basement, other half is finished with walkout slider to rear yard. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, groceries, movies, etc. Easy access to 95 and Rt.40, only minutes to Aberdeen Proving Ground & Edgewood Arsenal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have any available units?
3610 MARPAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have?
Some of 3610 MARPAT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 MARPAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3610 MARPAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 MARPAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 MARPAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 MARPAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College