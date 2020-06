Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30!** July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. NEW CARPERT!. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel. Master bed has vaulted ceiling and bath! Lower level has finished rec room AND larger laundry room allowing for storage. Add the cement patio and fenced rear yard and you have it all.