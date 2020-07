Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Stainless steel appliances in your eat in kitchen! Sunken family room! large master with cathedral ceilings, walk in closets AND a private master bath! Finished lower level with an unfinished storage area! Large fenced in rear yard. Large multi tiered deck! Pets ok case by case! Come see this one today!