**FREE RENT THROUGH 4/30!** May rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath FIRST FLOOR LIVING condo! No stairs in or out!!! Great size bedroom and the master has walk in closet and full bath. Kitchen offers a lot of counter space, eat in area and 2 pantries! This is a great unit and below average area rent in a very desired area. Come see and make application on this fast! LB app is to be used.