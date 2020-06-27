2940 LOMOND PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

24 foot wide townhouse in Monmouth Meadows that feels like a single family home. Living room in front transitions to great room in rear with kitchen/dining area, family den, and sliding door to deck. The kitchen has built in microwave, premium stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. 9' ceilings throughout the main floor. 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a laundry room upstairs. All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished family room in basement. Bel Air Schools. Short walk to library, community playground, and Harford Glen Nature Preserve. Rent includes community pool membership.