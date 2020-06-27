All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

2940 LOMOND PLACE

2940 Lomond Place · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Lomond Place, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24 foot wide townhouse in Monmouth Meadows that feels like a single family home. Living room in front transitions to great room in rear with kitchen/dining area, family den, and sliding door to deck. The kitchen has built in microwave, premium stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. 9' ceilings throughout the main floor. 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a laundry room upstairs. All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished family room in basement. Bel Air Schools. Short walk to library, community playground, and Harford Glen Nature Preserve. Rent includes community pool membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have any available units?
2940 LOMOND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have?
Some of 2940 LOMOND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 LOMOND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2940 LOMOND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 LOMOND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2940 LOMOND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2940 LOMOND PLACE offers parking.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 LOMOND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2940 LOMOND PLACE has a pool.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2940 LOMOND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 LOMOND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 LOMOND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 LOMOND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
