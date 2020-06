Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse refrigerator

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME! INTERIOR TOWNHOUSE FEATURES -- 3 BEDROOMS -- 2.5 BATHROOMS -- OPEN KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND -- DINING ROOM -- FORMAL LIVING ROOM -- FAMILY ROOM -- FINISHED LL RECREATION ROOM IS JUST THE ADDED BONUS FOR ENTERTAINING -- DECK, PATIO AND SHED -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!