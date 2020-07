207 HUNTER'S RUN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

VERY NICE WELL KEPT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS OF JUNE 1 ST, 2020ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, REAR DECK, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKING ALLOWED. PROPERTY CAN ONLY BE SHOWN ON TUESDAYS, FRIDAY AND SATURDAYS WITH ADVANCE NOTICE . ONLY AGENT AND 1 TENANT ALLOWED INTHE HOUSE AT A TIME MUST WEAR MASKS, PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THINGS WHILE IN THE HOUSE,MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS LEASE ADN RENTAL APPLICATION, APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT. ALL MONIES ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING, UPON OWNER APPROVAL OF THE APPLICATION