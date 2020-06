1501 MARBORO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, COZY SUN ROOM ADDITION OFF OF THE 1ST FLOOR FAMILY ROOM, HUGE DECK FACING LOTS OF TREES! LOWER LEVEL WITH BAR, HALF BATH AND WALK OUT , WITH NEW CARPET. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER PERSONMUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS DIANA REALTY APPLICATION AND LEASE AGREEMENT . 1ST MONTH RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT MONIES ARE DUE IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPLICATION APPROVAL BY THE OWNER IN THE FORM OF A CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDERS. AVAILABLE FOR A LONG TERM LEASE NO PETS, NO SMOKING