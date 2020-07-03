All apartments in Bel Air South
129 Laurel Valley Court

129 Laurel Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

129 Laurel Valley Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Cozy doesn't mean small in this fantastic townhome- just warm and welcoming! The main level offers a convertible living room open to the kitchen and dining room with ceramic tile. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Walk down to your family room and laundry room located in the finished basement, this space is private and could be used as an additional bedroom... On the upper level are two huge bedrooms and an updated full bath. Close to 95 and Great Schools! Email Wendy today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have any available units?
129 Laurel Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 129 Laurel Valley Court have?
Some of 129 Laurel Valley Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Laurel Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
129 Laurel Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Laurel Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court offer parking?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 129 Laurel Valley Court has a pool.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Laurel Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Laurel Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

