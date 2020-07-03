129 Laurel Valley Court

Amenities

Cozy doesn't mean small in this fantastic townhome- just warm and welcoming! The main level offers a convertible living room open to the kitchen and dining room with ceramic tile. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Walk down to your family room and laundry room located in the finished basement, this space is private and could be used as an additional bedroom... On the upper level are two huge bedrooms and an updated full bath. Close to 95 and Great Schools! Email Wendy today for more information.