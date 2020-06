Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29/2020!** March rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home! NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW kitchen counters! Home has real wood fireplace in the FINISHED lower level that is a walk out level area. There is a deck as well. Enjoy Cul-de-Sac living. Close to Wegmans and other great shopping. VERY close to 95. Pets ok case by case, Professionally managed. Come see and rent.