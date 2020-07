Amenities

Looking for a convenient location and some land? Here it is! Recently updated kitchen, bath, siding & furnace. Hardwoods through main & upper level. main and upper levels. Recent whole house water neutralizing system and water softener. Landscaped lot that backing to agricultural conservation & minutes to Liberty Reservoir & Owings Mills Town Center. Large basement great for storage. Why rent a town home when you can have this! $40 application fee per financially responsible adult.