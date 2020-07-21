416 ROCKFLEET ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated luxury condo in sought-after Mays Chapel North. This condo boasts brand new Karastan carpet installed December 9th. New recessed lighting in kitchen, pendant lights, new chandelier in dining room and master bedroom. Custom plantation shutters, custom room-darkening blinds in both bedrooms. Mounted 55" LG television on the wall. New engineered wood flooring in hall & kitchen w/ custom backsplash, granite counters, and undercounter lighting. Newer appliances (Refrigerator/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Clothes Washer & Gas Dryer. Gas Fireplace. Prime location - walking distance to Graul's Market, Kooper's North, The Salon, and many more. Take advantage of the walking trails throughout the neighborhood. Short walking distance to Mays Chapel Swim Club.