All apartments in Baltimore County
Find more places like 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore County, MD
/
416 ROCKFLEET ROAD
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

416 ROCKFLEET ROAD

416 Rockfleet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

416 Rockfleet Road, Baltimore County, MD 21093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated luxury condo in sought-after Mays Chapel North. This condo boasts brand new Karastan carpet installed December 9th. New recessed lighting in kitchen, pendant lights, new chandelier in dining room and master bedroom. Custom plantation shutters, custom room-darkening blinds in both bedrooms. Mounted 55" LG television on the wall. New engineered wood flooring in hall & kitchen w/ custom backsplash, granite counters, and undercounter lighting. Newer appliances (Refrigerator/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Clothes Washer & Gas Dryer. Gas Fireplace. Prime location - walking distance to Graul's Market, Kooper's North, The Salon, and many more. Take advantage of the walking trails throughout the neighborhood. Short walking distance to Mays Chapel Swim Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have any available units?
416 ROCKFLEET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have?
Some of 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
416 ROCKFLEET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD offer parking?
No, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD has a pool.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 ROCKFLEET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct
Lutherville, MD 21093
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Baltimore County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDTimonium, MDReisterstown, MDBel Air, MDBel Air South, MD
Edgewood, MDIlchester, MDLansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDEdgemere, MDRandallstown, MDWoodlawn, MDPasadena, MDFerndale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College