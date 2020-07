Amenities

Will come off a short-term lease after September 10, 2019, this stately residence is in sought-after Sparks, MD. This 4,200 plus square foot residence is designed for entertaining, both indoor and out. It has 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, 2 living rooms, 2 family rooms, an office and sauna. Property can be rented fully furnished for additional cost. House has in-ground swimming pool, enclosed front patio, front garden pond, gazebo.