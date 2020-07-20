13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range

Perfectly executed recently built stone and hardiplank home by Alan Klatsky's Prestige Development, offers fine finishes, expert craftmanship, an open, sun-filled floor plan and generous room sizes. Featuring a gourmet Kitchen that will please any Chef, large study/office on main level, En-suite baths for all Upper Level Bedrooms, a spacious Master Suite with luxury marble bath and Dressing Area plus a fully finished walk-out Lower Level offering abundant flex space and 5th Bedroom/Bonus Room! In pristine condition, you'll immediately fall in love with this gorgeous home.