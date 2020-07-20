All apartments in Baltimore County
Find more places like 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore County, MD
/
13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT

13308 Brighton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13308 Brighton, Baltimore County, MD 21131

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfectly executed recently built stone and hardiplank home by Alan Klatsky's Prestige Development, offers fine finishes, expert craftmanship, an open, sun-filled floor plan and generous room sizes. Featuring a gourmet Kitchen that will please any Chef, large study/office on main level, En-suite baths for all Upper Level Bedrooms, a spacious Master Suite with luxury marble bath and Dressing Area plus a fully finished walk-out Lower Level offering abundant flex space and 5th Bedroom/Bonus Room! In pristine condition, you'll immediately fall in love with this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have any available units?
13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have?
Some of 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln
Lansdowne, MD 21227
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Baltimore County 2 Bedrooms
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDTimonium, MDReisterstown, MDBel Air, MDBel Air South, MD
Edgewood, MDIlchester, MDLansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDEdgemere, MDRandallstown, MDWoodlawn, MDPasadena, MDFerndale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College