13308 BRIGHTON VIEW COURT

Amenities
Perfectly executed recently built stone and hardiplank home by Alan Klatsky's Prestige Development, offers fine finishes, expert craftmanship, an open, sun-filled floor plan and generous room sizes. Featuring a gourmet Kitchen that will please any Chef, large study/office on main level, En-suite baths for all Upper Level Bedrooms, a spacious Master Suite with luxury marble bath and Dressing Area plus a fully finished walk-out Lower Level offering abundant flex space and 5th Bedroom/Bonus Room! In pristine condition, you'll immediately fall in love with this gorgeous home.