All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like Oella Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
Oella Mill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Oella Mill

840 Oella Ave · (833) 469-4253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0129 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-0231 · Avail. now

$2,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1-0311 · Avail. now

$2,627

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oella Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
This beautiful 1918 building was once the largest textile mill in the country. This historic structure has been carefully preserved and restored with all the latest features, amenities, materials and finishes that define a modern luxury apartment community. Please visit www.OellaMill.com for additional information and all floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 0.5 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $20-$35/month: 4x4-4x6

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oella Mill have any available units?
Oella Mill has 7 units available starting at $2,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Oella Mill have?
Some of Oella Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oella Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Oella Mill is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Oella Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Oella Mill is pet friendly.
Does Oella Mill offer parking?
Yes, Oella Mill offers parking.
Does Oella Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oella Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oella Mill have a pool?
No, Oella Mill does not have a pool.
Does Oella Mill have accessible units?
No, Oella Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Oella Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, Oella Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oella Mill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity