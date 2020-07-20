Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage yoga

Gorgeous Colonial home - Property Id: 295981



What a unique beauty! A remarkable home built with love by the owners. This Georgian Colonial offers 4BR, 3.5BTH with garage. As you enter the foyer, you are welcomed by a beautiful staircase and impeccable marble and hard wood flooring. A settee space can be an art room that you can compliment with a piano. The library is perfect for a home office or music room. Enjoy a peaceful yoga in the adjacent living room area with sky lights and serene views. Have friends over for game nights, wine and cheese, holiday celebrations in the formal dining room and second dining area that opens to an expansive outdoor patio that you can host larger family gatherings. Each room has plenty of areas to place larger bedroom furniture with walk in closet. Two car garage and extra parking spaces available.



The community is perfect for your daily run and other fitness routine!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10232-harvest-fields-dr-woodstock-md/295981

Property Id 295981



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5951081)