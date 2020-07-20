All apartments in Baltimore County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10232 Harvest Fields Dr

10232 Harvest Fields Drive · (443) 858-7385
Location

10232 Harvest Fields Drive, Baltimore County, MD 21163

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Gorgeous Colonial home - Property Id: 295981

What a unique beauty! A remarkable home built with love by the owners. This Georgian Colonial offers 4BR, 3.5BTH with garage. As you enter the foyer, you are welcomed by a beautiful staircase and impeccable marble and hard wood flooring. A settee space can be an art room that you can compliment with a piano. The library is perfect for a home office or music room. Enjoy a peaceful yoga in the adjacent living room area with sky lights and serene views. Have friends over for game nights, wine and cheese, holiday celebrations in the formal dining room and second dining area that opens to an expansive outdoor patio that you can host larger family gatherings. Each room has plenty of areas to place larger bedroom furniture with walk in closet. Two car garage and extra parking spaces available.

The community is perfect for your daily run and other fitness routine!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10232-harvest-fields-dr-woodstock-md/295981
Property Id 295981

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have any available units?
10232 Harvest Fields Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have?
Some of 10232 Harvest Fields Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10232 Harvest Fields Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10232 Harvest Fields Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 Harvest Fields Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr offers parking.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have a pool?
No, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have accessible units?
No, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10232 Harvest Fields Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10232 Harvest Fields Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
