Seminary Roundtop

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub online portal

Living in Lutherville just got a little more affordable and convenient. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes, some with dens that have been fully updated to ensure your comfort. The broad lawns, shaded by mature trees offer the perfect view from your private patio or balcony, and the included swim club membership makes summer fun a splash. To guarantee the perfect living experience, commuting couldn't be easier. We're minutes from the Light Rail, I-695, I-83 and Charles Street, not to mention Towson's shopping, restaurant and entertainment district.