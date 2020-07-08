All apartments in Lutherville
Seminary Roundtop

803 Roundtop Ct · (410) 216-5797
Location

803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit R805001D · Avail. Sep 10

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R807003D · Avail. Sep 10

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit R804003D · Avail. Sep 10

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit R802001A · Avail. Sep 10

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seminary Roundtop.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Living in Lutherville just got a little more affordable and convenient. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes, some with dens that have been fully updated to ensure your comfort. The broad lawns, shaded by mature trees offer the perfect view from your private patio or balcony, and the included swim club membership makes summer fun a splash. To guarantee the perfect living experience, commuting couldn't be easier. We're minutes from the Light Rail, I-695, I-83 and Charles Street, not to mention Towson's shopping, restaurant and entertainment district.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd and any other aggressive breed.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seminary Roundtop have any available units?
Seminary Roundtop has 11 units available starting at $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seminary Roundtop have?
Some of Seminary Roundtop's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seminary Roundtop currently offering any rent specials?
Seminary Roundtop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seminary Roundtop pet-friendly?
Yes, Seminary Roundtop is pet friendly.
Does Seminary Roundtop offer parking?
Yes, Seminary Roundtop offers parking.
Does Seminary Roundtop have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seminary Roundtop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seminary Roundtop have a pool?
Yes, Seminary Roundtop has a pool.
Does Seminary Roundtop have accessible units?
No, Seminary Roundtop does not have accessible units.
Does Seminary Roundtop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seminary Roundtop has units with dishwashers.
Does Seminary Roundtop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seminary Roundtop has units with air conditioning.
