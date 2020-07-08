Seminary Roundtop

Amenities
Living in Lutherville just got a little more affordable and convenient. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes, some with dens that have been fully updated to ensure your comfort. The broad lawns, shaded by mature trees offer the perfect view from your private patio or balcony, and the included swim club membership makes summer fun a splash. To guarantee the perfect living experience, commuting couldn't be easier. We're minutes from the Light Rail, I-695, I-83 and Charles Street, not to mention Towson's shopping, restaurant and entertainment district.