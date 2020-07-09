All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 927 Windsor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
927 Windsor Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

927 Windsor Avenue

927 Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

927 Windsor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
927 Windsor Ave is as gorgeous as it is welcomining. This two bed and one bath cottage is perfect for people looking to be close to the excitement of Annapolis while also being tucked away from the noisy streets and traffic of downtown. You will enjoy everything from the large wrap around yard, private driveway, and sizable flower beds to the beautiful inside with hardwood floors, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and light filled rooms!

This home is in a perfect location, from not only being minutes from main street Annapolis, but also to major highways like route 50 and 95.

Enjoy the virtual tour on Zillow, and call our leasing department today to schedule a tour. We are happy to do both in-person and tele-tours.

Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Windsor Avenue have any available units?
927 Windsor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Windsor Avenue have?
Some of 927 Windsor Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 Windsor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Windsor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 Windsor Avenue offer parking?
No, 927 Windsor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 927 Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Windsor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Windsor Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 Windsor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Windsor Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College