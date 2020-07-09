927 Windsor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

927 Windsor Ave is as gorgeous as it is welcomining. This two bed and one bath cottage is perfect for people looking to be close to the excitement of Annapolis while also being tucked away from the noisy streets and traffic of downtown. You will enjoy everything from the large wrap around yard, private driveway, and sizable flower beds to the beautiful inside with hardwood floors, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and light filled rooms!



This home is in a perfect location, from not only being minutes from main street Annapolis, but also to major highways like route 50 and 95.



Enjoy the virtual tour on Zillow, and call our leasing department today to schedule a tour. We are happy to do both in-person and tele-tours.



Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.