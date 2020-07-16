80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A

Annapolis, MD 21401



Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open. This apartment is full of character. Window Air conditioning, Cable ready, Range, Refrigerator Great views of Maryland Avenue! Walking distance to many boutiques, convenient shops, and fine dining. You'll never miss out on Downtown's exciting events! Only two buildings over from the Maryland Ave Laundry mat and just a couple miles from Route 50 - making for an easy commute. Water, trash & heat included! Inquire to schedule a showing!



*showings by appointment only upon request*



Security Deposit: 1,575.00

Pet Policy: No Pets

Lease Term: 1 year lease term - minimum



Application fee: $40.00 (credit/criminal background checks are required)



(RLNE5228624)