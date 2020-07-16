80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A

Amenities
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A
Annapolis, MD 21401
Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open. This apartment is full of character. Window Air conditioning, Cable ready, Range, Refrigerator Great views of Maryland Avenue! Walking distance to many boutiques, convenient shops, and fine dining. You'll never miss out on Downtown's exciting events! Only two buildings over from the Maryland Ave Laundry mat and just a couple miles from Route 50 - making for an easy commute. Water, trash & heat included! Inquire to schedule a showing!
*showings by appointment only upon request*
Security Deposit: 1,575.00
Pet Policy: No Pets
Lease Term: 1 year lease term - minimum
Application fee: $40.00 (credit/criminal background checks are required)
(RLNE5228624)