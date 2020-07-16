All apartments in Annapolis
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A

80 1/2 Maryland Ave · (443) 336-7131
Location

80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue Apartment A · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A
Annapolis, MD 21401

Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open. This apartment is full of character. Window Air conditioning, Cable ready, Range, Refrigerator Great views of Maryland Avenue! Walking distance to many boutiques, convenient shops, and fine dining. You'll never miss out on Downtown's exciting events! Only two buildings over from the Maryland Ave Laundry mat and just a couple miles from Route 50 - making for an easy commute. Water, trash & heat included! Inquire to schedule a showing!

*showings by appointment only upon request*

Security Deposit: 1,575.00
Pet Policy: No Pets
Lease Term: 1 year lease term - minimum

Application fee: $40.00 (credit/criminal background checks are required)

(RLNE5228624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have any available units?
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have?
Some of 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A offer parking?
No, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have a pool?
No, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
