Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Totally redone, freshly painted, absolutely lovely, like new condo. Available now Renovation included new windows, doors, heat, central air, carpets and all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Severn House is located within an easy walk to downtown Annapolis, restaurants and athletic club. Community has waterfront pool, wf promenade and new marina. No smoking in unit. Sorry NO PETS allowed in community.