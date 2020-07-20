All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

790 Fairview Ave, #B

790 Fairview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

790 Fairview Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
EASTPORT Severn House Condo 2BR/1BA. **Includes 30ft deep water BOAT SLIP!! FREE HEAT and CABLE. - Renovated Ground Level Severn House Unit with 30ft BOAT SLIP. Open Concept living room, dining and kitchen area. Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and gas range. Large and spacious patio. 2 bedrooms each with walk in closets.

Severn House has waterfront pool, promenade around water and walking distance to downtown. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and gas heat/cooking. No Pets Allowed as per Community Association.

Unit conveys with a 30ft deep water BOAT SLIP!!!

For more pictures, information or to request a showing please contact:

Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
443-775-7230

For more property listings please check out www.innovativeproperties.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

