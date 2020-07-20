790 Fairview Ave, #B

Amenities

EASTPORT Severn House Condo 2BR/1BA. **Includes 30ft deep water BOAT SLIP!! FREE HEAT and CABLE. - Renovated Ground Level Severn House Unit with 30ft BOAT SLIP. Open Concept living room, dining and kitchen area. Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and gas range. Large and spacious patio. 2 bedrooms each with walk in closets.



Severn House has waterfront pool, promenade around water and walking distance to downtown. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and gas heat/cooking. No Pets Allowed as per Community Association.



Unit conveys with a 30ft deep water BOAT SLIP!!!



For more pictures, information or to request a showing please contact:



Ben Mueller

Innovative Properties

443-775-7230



For more property listings please check out www.innovativeproperties.biz



No Pets Allowed



