Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub sauna

Beautifully renovated and restored 5 bedroom home located in the heart of Annapolis just steps to everything downtown. This is a rare opportunity to live & work in Annapolis w/OFF STREET PARKING for 2 vehicles. Zoned ~P~ Comm/Res. This home was completely renovated in 2014 to include a gourmet kitchen w/Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, custom trim & built-in bookcases. It features a 2nd floor master suite as well as a 3rd floor master with en-suite bath with steam shower and dry sauna, beamed ceiling & huge walk-in closet. Lease application in documents. BASEMENT APARTMENT ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - SEE MLS# MDAA432084.