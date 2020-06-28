All apartments in Annapolis
784 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Open views of Back Creek, this splendid FULLY FURNISHED condo has a double length waterside deck, w/ spectacular creek views! This unit boasts of hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, en-suite master, great entertainment space & wonderful amenities, including waterfront park, pool, community marina w/ slips for lease (both priv. & condo owned), park like setting w/ picnic areas, pool house, paths throughout & more. W/I walking distance of health spa, eateries, stores, downtown, churches & more! Enjoy what Annapolis has to offer, right at your fingertips. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
