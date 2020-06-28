784 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Open views of Back Creek, this splendid FULLY FURNISHED condo has a double length waterside deck, w/ spectacular creek views! This unit boasts of hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, en-suite master, great entertainment space & wonderful amenities, including waterfront park, pool, community marina w/ slips for lease (both priv. & condo owned), park like setting w/ picnic areas, pool house, paths throughout & more. W/I walking distance of health spa, eateries, stores, downtown, churches & more! Enjoy what Annapolis has to offer, right at your fingertips. NO PETS