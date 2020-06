Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Great Home near USNA Stadium! - Fantastic detached home just minutes from Routes 50 and 97 and downtown! Contemporary with open layout. Three levels, finished basement, deck and front porch. Great 3 season porch off of back of house. Fully fenced in backyard. Off street parking. Pets case by case; will consider dog, no cats please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2381355)