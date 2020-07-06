682 GENESSEE STREET

Amenities
SMALL PETS CASE BY CASE. Move in ready duplex . Brand new stunning kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters (and breakfast bar), stainless appliances. New laminate flooring in main level, updated powder room. Freshly painted. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Features include fireplace in living room, deck overlooking yard, lots of extra storage in unfinished lower level. Rent includes lawn care. Great location close to Navy Stadium downtown Annapolis, easy access to Routes 50 and 2 for commuters. $50 credit check for each adult/ no smokers.