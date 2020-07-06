All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 682 GENESSEE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
682 GENESSEE STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

682 GENESSEE STREET

682 Genessee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

682 Genessee Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SMALL PETS CASE BY CASE. Move in ready duplex . Brand new stunning kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters (and breakfast bar), stainless appliances. New laminate flooring in main level, updated powder room. Freshly painted. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Features include fireplace in living room, deck overlooking yard, lots of extra storage in unfinished lower level. Rent includes lawn care. Great location close to Navy Stadium downtown Annapolis, easy access to Routes 50 and 2 for commuters. $50 credit check for each adult/ no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 GENESSEE STREET have any available units?
682 GENESSEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 GENESSEE STREET have?
Some of 682 GENESSEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 GENESSEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
682 GENESSEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 GENESSEE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 GENESSEE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 682 GENESSEE STREET offer parking?
No, 682 GENESSEE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 682 GENESSEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 682 GENESSEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 GENESSEE STREET have a pool?
No, 682 GENESSEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 682 GENESSEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 682 GENESSEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 682 GENESSEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 682 GENESSEE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College