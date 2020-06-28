All apartments in Annapolis
613 GENESSEE STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

613 GENESSEE STREET

613 Genessee Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 Genessee Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Very nice interior town home just a short walk away from Navy Stadium and downtown Annapolis. Easy commute to Baltimore, Dc. & Military Bases. Home features 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and 1 updated bath with shower tub combination. Kitchen door opens to patio for grilling outside and into the common courtyard. No yard to maintain and 1 off street parking as well as on street parking. Washer & dryer in unit. Parking Space #19. Home has been painted throughout. Water is being paid by owner. No dogs permitted by Condo Association. Home has new flooring in the main level and has been freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 GENESSEE STREET have any available units?
613 GENESSEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 GENESSEE STREET have?
Some of 613 GENESSEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 GENESSEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
613 GENESSEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 GENESSEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 613 GENESSEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 613 GENESSEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 613 GENESSEE STREET offers parking.
Does 613 GENESSEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 GENESSEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 GENESSEE STREET have a pool?
No, 613 GENESSEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 613 GENESSEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 613 GENESSEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 613 GENESSEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 GENESSEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
