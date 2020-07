Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

**OFF STREET PARKING/PRIVATE DRIVEWAY!** *HUGE YARD* *IN-UNIT LAUNDRY* Spa Circle Oasis! Downtown living at its best, walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the historic district. This 2 Bedroom (Plus Office/Den) 1.5 Bath Duplex unit boasts a huge yard and driveway with 2 off street parking spaces! Freshly updated with new flooring and paint throughout! In unit Washer and Dryer.

