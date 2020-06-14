Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Annapolis, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Annapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
302 FORBES STREET
302 Forbes Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
844 sqft
Fully renovated main-level unit in Mariners Cove at the edge of West Annapolis, a community set right on Weems creek with pool and navigable water only steps away from your front door.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
34 MUNROE COURT
34 Munroe Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
Annapolis in the center of it all, enjoy all that Annapolis has to offer. Adorable, charming does not begin to describe this picturesques home. Two bedroom, one bath with Gleeming hardwood floors, big eat in kitchen back yard with brick pavers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2088 sqft
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
215 ZINFANDEL LN
215 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spacious luxury townhome. 3400sf above ground living area. 9ft ceiling. Brick front, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counter top. island, double oven, fireplace, built-in-bookcase. hardwood floor on main level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.
City Guide for Annapolis, MD

Atten-shun! Soldier, you are moving to Annapolis, Maryland state capital and home to the renowned United States Naval Academy. Now, look sharp and let’s take a look at area apartments for rent.

At ease. Though the Naval Academy may dominate a large portion of the shore, there’s more to Annapolis than boot camp and honor codes. Located about 30 miles from Baltimore and Washington, DC, Annapolis as a city has a lot to offer both the DC ex-pat and the nature-loving Maryland suburbanite.

Annapolis enjoys a prime location on the Chesapeake Bay, an excellent resource for summer water activities, as well as year-round fishing. The miles of shorefront feature beaches and marinas, as well as fine dining and nightlife. Further inland, suburban development dominates many of the neighborhoods, so there’s plenty in terms of shopping and dining at malls and convenient box stores.

Let’s start in downtown then. The economic center of Annapolis is located smack dab on the Chesapeake Bay, just south of the Naval Academy. There’s been a lot of luxury development to the south in the Eastport neighborhood. Here you will find condominiums and apartment rentals with waterfront views and tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here are quite high, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $2000 to $2400.

Try looking for apartment rentals and rental homes located in West Annapolis, which is urban-feeling and close to downtown. Two bedrooms around urban Annapolis generally range from $1500 to $1700.

Further inland the neighborhoods of Riva and Parole offer some of the best, more suburban-feeling rentals in town. There are inclusive rentals (including studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent) that feature similar amenities to Eastport condos at a less shocking price. Additionally, you can find inexpensive apartments around the Westfield Mall and the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1800 to $2000.

Pet friendly rentals are fairly common in the Annapolis area. Though some newer developments may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most apartment rentals will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms.

So welcome to Annapolis! Whether you’re relocating for the Naval Academy, access to the Chesapeake Bay, or many of the city’s other amenities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your time here. Good luck out there! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Annapolis, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Annapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

