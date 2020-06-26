527 Burnside Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Eastport! A must see home!!! - Charming home located in the heart of Eastport! Available now! Home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer appliances, 2 master suites, and so much more! Open layout on main level provides a perfect flow for entertaining. Front master suite has private deck and loft area (great for storage!). Large deck with French doors off living room leads to large backyard with 1 car garage and shed. Unique touches throughout the property makes you want to call this place home!



Smaller pets considered case by case.



Please contact Lauren Dorsey at 410-268-8400 or Lauren@innovpropl.com for more infomation!



(RLNE4969794)