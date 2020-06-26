All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

527 Burnside Street

527 Burnside Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 Burnside Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eastport! A must see home!!! - Charming home located in the heart of Eastport! Available now! Home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer appliances, 2 master suites, and so much more! Open layout on main level provides a perfect flow for entertaining. Front master suite has private deck and loft area (great for storage!). Large deck with French doors off living room leads to large backyard with 1 car garage and shed. Unique touches throughout the property makes you want to call this place home!

Smaller pets considered case by case.

Please contact Lauren Dorsey at 410-268-8400 or Lauren@innovpropl.com for more infomation!

(RLNE4969794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Burnside Street have any available units?
527 Burnside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Burnside Street have?
Some of 527 Burnside Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Burnside Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 Burnside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Burnside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Burnside Street is pet friendly.
Does 527 Burnside Street offer parking?
Yes, 527 Burnside Street offers parking.
Does 527 Burnside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Burnside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Burnside Street have a pool?
No, 527 Burnside Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 Burnside Street have accessible units?
No, 527 Burnside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Burnside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Burnside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
