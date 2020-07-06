All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
45 Town Pines Ct
45 Town Pines Ct

45 Town Pines Court · No Longer Available
Location

45 Town Pines Court, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking to live in a prime location next to restaurants, shopping, and attractions? Look no further! The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances for you to put your secret recipes to work, plenty of counter space for meal prepping, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural lighting. Three bedrooms and a common space is ideal for everyone to have their own space while still gathering in the family room allowing you to create memories that will last a lifetime. Located near St. John's College and United States Naval Academy makes this townhouse perfect for students as well. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Town Pines Ct have any available units?
45 Town Pines Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 45 Town Pines Ct currently offering any rent specials?
45 Town Pines Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Town Pines Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Town Pines Ct is pet friendly.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct offer parking?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not offer parking.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct have a pool?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not have a pool.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct have accessible units?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Town Pines Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Town Pines Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

