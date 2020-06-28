All apartments in Annapolis
Location

32 East Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Downtown convenience, history & charm! Fully furnished and available for monthly winter rentals. 4 BDR 2.5 bath with full size washer/dryer. Newly updated amenities. This fully furnished home was originally built in 1902 and completely renovated in 2014 with new windows, Nest heat, and window unit AC's in every room. Renovated hardwood floors, all new kitchen, updated bathrooms which are enhanced by original details. Paver patio, fence, grill, and outdoor dining for 4. Sorry.....no pets at this property. 1 Block to USNA. 2 Blocks to City Dock. 3 blocks to Maryland State House. Newly renovated & beautifully updated kitchen. Formal Dining Area with seating for 6-8. Seating for 2 at island. Outdoor dining on the patio for 4. K/F/F/Q-Q
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 East Street have any available units?
32 East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 East Street have?
Some of 32 East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 East Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 East Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 32 East Street offer parking?
No, 32 East Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 East Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 East Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 East Street have a pool?
No, 32 East Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 East Street have accessible units?
No, 32 East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 East Street has units with dishwashers.
